NATO allies would act if Sweden, Finland come under pressure, Stoltenberg says
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 20-10-2022 13:51 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 13:47 IST
NATO allies will act if Sweden or Finland come under pressure from Russia or another adversary before they become full members of the alliance, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.
"It is inconceivable that allies would not act should Sweden and Finland come under any form of pressure," Stoltenberg said at a news conference with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.
