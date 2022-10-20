"Why action against small leaders only...", asks BJP Rajkumar Singh Dhanora

Left Menu

The Bharatiya Janata Party has been facing internal conflict in Madhya Pradesh after it expelled Rajkumar Singh Dhanora for making "indisciplined" comments and remarks on his social media against Surkhi MLA and minister Govind Singh Rajput.

ANI | Sagar (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 20-10-2022 14:26 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 14:26 IST
Rajkumar Singh Dhanora (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Bharatiya Janata Party has been facing internal conflict in Madhya Pradesh after it expelled Rajkumar Singh Dhanora for making "indisciplined" comments and remarks on his social media against Surkhi MLA and minister Govind Singh Rajput. For his alleged remarks against the Surkhi MLA, the state president of BJP in Madhya Pradesh VD Sharma expelled Dhanora from the party for six years.

Soon after his expulsion from the party, Dhanora addressed a press conference in a hotel in Sagar and made a veiled attack on the party. He asked if the discipline and norms have been made for the "small leaders" only. "When Kailash Vijayvargiya said that the MP government was run by officers and when former Chief Minister Uma Bharti made comments during her Liquor prohibition movement, no action for their indiscipline was taken by the organisation, is it fair that their action is only for the small workers? The state leadership should reply to this," he said adding that he was expelled only for performing his role.

Dhanora said that his post sought support for the demands of the regional candidate from Surkhi assembly constituency. He also made a scathing attack on Surkhi MLA and Revenue and Transport Minister Govind Singh Rajput for his expulsion from the party, while he broke into tears while expressing his pain and anger against his exclusion from the party for six years.

He said, "I even apologised if I have committed any mistake but still I have faced atrocities. I have spent 30 years with utmost loyalty and they removed me like an insect." Notably, Dhanora has deleted the social media post for which he has been removed from the party. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

