Left Menu

New October date set for talks in Ethiopia's Tigray war

PTI | Addis Ababa | Updated: 20-10-2022 15:04 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 15:01 IST
New October date set for talks in Ethiopia's Tigray war
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ethiopia

The African Union has scheduled peace talks to resolve Ethiopia's Tigray conflict for October 24, the Ethiopian prime minister's national security adviser said on Thursday.

The statement from Redwan Hussein came as fighting continued between Ethiopia's federal government troops and the authorities in Tigray.

Earlier this week, Ethiopia's government said it was aiming to control all airports in the region and announced the capture of three key cities, including Shire, which is home to large numbers of people displaced by the conflict.

Diplomats have urged the parties to agree to an immediate cease-fire.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has most recently described the situation in Tigray as "spiralling out of control," and USAID Administrator Samantha Power warned of the potential for "further widespread atrocities'' in northern Ethiopia if fighting persists.

Redwan tweeted that the peace talks are due to be held in South Africa.

"We have reconfirmed our commitment to participate," he said.

"However, we are dismayed that some are bent on preempting the peace talks and spreading false allegations against the defensive measures." African Union-led talks were previously planned for October 8, but were postponed because of logistical and technical issues.

The talks were due to be led by the AU High Representative for the Horn of Africa, former Nigerian leader Olusegun Obasanjo, supported by former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, a former deputy president of South Africa.

It wasn't immediately clear who will mediate in the new talks planned for October 24. Authorities in Tigray didn't immediately respond, but they previously stated their readiness to participate in talks.

Ebba Kalondo, spokesperson for the chairman of the African Union Commission, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Aid distributions are being hampered by a lack of fuel and a communications blackout in Tigray.

The Associated Press reported Saturday that a UN team found there were "10 starvation-related deaths" at seven camps for internally displaced people in northwestern Tigray, according to an internal document.

The conflict, which began nearly two years ago, has spread from Tigray into the neighbouring regions of Afar and Amhara as Tigray's leaders try to break the blockade of their region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

 Global
2
Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

 China
3
Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impact; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022