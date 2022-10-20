Rakesh Chaudhary files nomination to contest from Dharamshala in Himachal polls

Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Rakesh Chaudhary on Thursday filed his nomination to contest from Dharamshala seat in the upcoming Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls. Speaking to the mediapersons, Rakesh Chaudhary said he is delighted to be a part of the BJP since it is a "huge organization". He further talked about his schedule to discuss resolving some "internal issues".

Meanwhile, the BJP Mandal Dharamshala on Wednesday gave an ultimatum of 'joint resignation' by staging a protest demanding the change of the candidate, as the party has given him the ticket in place of sitting MLA Vishal Nehria. Notably, Chaudhary has recently joined the BJP after quitting Aam Aadmi Party.

He had contested the bypolls of 2019 as an independent candidate. The party recently released its first list of 62 candidates for the upcoming Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections on Wednesday, which was also approved by the Central Election Committee.

This list of 62 candidates also includes atleast five women candidates who will be contesting the Himachal Pradesh assembly bypolls slated to be held on November 12. On the day of the release of the first list, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur also filed his nomination from his traditional seat of Seraj in Mandi district for the assembly polls in the state.

After filing his nomination, Thakur sought the support of the people and said the residents of Seraj will again create history. The Chief Minister had also expressed confidence that BJP will emerge victorious in the next month's assembly polls and asserted that the state has seen development in every sector over the past five years. (ANI)

