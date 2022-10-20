BJP announces remaining six candidates for Himachal assembly polls

The BJP on Thursday announced candidates for the remaining six seats for Himachal Pradesh polls, a day after it declared 62 names for the contest slated for next month.

Of the six candidates, the BJP has renominated two, interchanged seats between two and brought in two new faces.

The BJP renominated Maheshwar Singh from Kullu and Ramkumar from Haroli, while the party interchanged seats of Ramesh Dhawala and Ravinder Singh Ravi. Dhawala has been fielded from Dehra and Ravi from Jawalamukhi.

Prem Singh Dharik has been replaced with Kaul Negi for Rampur constituency while Maya Sharma has been fielded in place of Baldev Sharma in Barsar.

The BJP currently has 43 members and the Congress 22. There are two Independents and one CPI(M) MLA.

For decades, Himachal Pradesh has had a record of voting out the party in power every election and the ruling BJP is aiming to change this trend.

A notification for the elections was issued on October 17 and the last date for filing nominations is October 25. The papers will be scrutinised on October 27 and the last date for their withdrawal is October 29.

The voting is scheduled to take place on November 12 while the counting will take place on December 8.

