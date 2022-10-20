UK PM Truss focused on delivery after "difficult day" - spokesman

British Prime Minister Liz Truss acknowledges Wednesday was a "difficult day" after chaotic scenes in parliament and the resignation of a senior minister, but is focused on delivering for the public, her spokesman said on Thursday.

Asked if Truss would lead the Conservative Party into the next election after several lawmakers called for her to stand down, the spokesman said "yes".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)