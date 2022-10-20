Indian-origin broadcaster sorry for swearing about British minister

A prominent Indian-origin television news journalist in the UK has been forced to apologise to a British minister after their heated interview ended in him swearing about the politician off-air.

Krishnan Guru-Murthy was grilling Tory MP Steve Baker, minister of state for Northern Ireland, at Downing Street about Suella Braverman resignation as UK Home Secretary on Wednesday evening for his Channel 4 show when the incident occurred. A clip of him using a four-letter expletive, which was not aired, later emerged online from a separate live feed.

''After a robust interview with Steve Baker MP I used a very offensive word in an unguarded moment off air," Guru-Murthy tweeted as the clip went viral. "While it was not broadcast that word in any context is beneath the standards I set myself and I apologise unreservedly. I have reached out to Steve Baker to say sorry," he said.

Baker replied that he appreciated the apology and thanked the veteran broadcaster.

It came at the end of another extraordinarily chaotic day at the heart of the UK government after Braverman's exit left British Prime Minister Liz Truss on the brink of being forced out of her own job. The Indian-origin former Home Secretary quit with a brutal attack on her boss, flagging the government was "going through a tumultuous time".

''I have concerns about the direction of this government. Not only have we broken key pledges that were promised to our voters, but I have had serious concerns about this government's commitment to honouring manifesto commitments, such as reducing overall migration numbers and stopping illegal migration, particularly the dangerous small boats crossings," read her resignation letter.

It came just a day after she attended a Diwali reception in London on Tuesday evening, where she attempted to override her previous damaging remarks about Indian visa overstayers that is widely seen as a factor behind the India-UK free trade agreement (FTA) being thrown off its Diwali deadline course.

''The contribution of the Indian diaspora to British life is enormous. Our villages, towns and cities have been profoundly enriched by immigration from India. There are many, many people of Indian heritage in prominent positions in politics, business, the arts, the police, the armed forces, civil service, sport and other arts and leisure activities, further proof that this is a country at peace with itself and genuinely meritocratic and welcoming," she said.

As a favourite of the Brexit wing of the Tory party, Braverman's exit from the Cabinet means Truss has now alienated all wings of the governing party and made her leadership untenable.

