Truss to make statement in Downing Street

British Prime Minister Liz Truss is due to make a statement in Downing Street amid intense speculation about her future.

Thursday's expected move comes after Truss held a hastily arranged meeting with a Conservative official tasked with assessing whether the prime minister still has the support of Tory members of Parliament.

A growing number of lawmakers is calling for Truss to resign after weeks of turmoil sparked by her economic plan, announced last month and since largely abandoned after it spooked financial markets.

