Left Menu

Truss to make statement in Downing Street

PTI | London | Updated: 20-10-2022 19:02 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 18:06 IST
Truss to make statement in Downing Street
UK Prime Minister Liz Truss. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Liz Truss is due to make a statement in Downing Street amid intense speculation about her future.

Thursday's expected move comes after Truss held a hastily arranged meeting with a Conservative official tasked with assessing whether the prime minister still has the support of Tory members of Parliament.

A growing number of lawmakers is calling for Truss to resign after weeks of turmoil sparked by her economic plan, announced last month and since largely abandoned after it spooked financial markets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

 Global
2
Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

 China
3
Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impact; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022