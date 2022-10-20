Left Menu

'Very large majority' of EU states agree with EU energy proposals, says Belgian PM

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 20-10-2022 18:56 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 18:18 IST
'Very large majority' of EU states agree with EU energy proposals, says Belgian PM
Alexander De Croo Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Belgium

A "very large majority" of EU member states agree with the energy proposals the European Commission put on the table, Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said on Thursday as he arrived for an EU summit.

"A very large majority of the member states agree with the proposals and are asking the Commission to implement them," he said, adding that European unity must be preserved.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

 Global
2
Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

 China
3
Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impact; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022