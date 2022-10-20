'Very large majority' of EU states agree with EU energy proposals, says Belgian PM
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 20-10-2022 18:56 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 18:18 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
A "very large majority" of EU member states agree with the energy proposals the European Commission put on the table, Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said on Thursday as he arrived for an EU summit.
"A very large majority of the member states agree with the proposals and are asking the Commission to implement them," he said, adding that European unity must be preserved.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- De Croo
- European Commission
- Commission
- European
- Alexander
- Belgium
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Shinde faction to meet Election Commission on Friday over Shiv Sena poll symbol
Metastable commissions material processing facility near Bengaluru
German gas commission agrees proposals to ease impact of soaring prices
Election Commission's interim order to freeze Shiv Sena's symbol for coming Andheri bypoll is injustice, says Ambadas Danve of Uddhav Thackeray faction.
SC to hear plea for appointment of Chairperson, members of Law Commission on Oct 10