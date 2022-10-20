'Very large majority' of EU states agree with EU energy proposals, says Belgian PM

A "very large majority" of EU member states agree with the energy proposals the European Commission put on the table, Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said on Thursday as he arrived for an EU summit.

"A very large majority of the member states agree with the proposals and are asking the Commission to implement them," he said, adding that European unity must be preserved.

