France's Macron: important that UK finds stability as soon as possible
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 20-10-2022 18:52 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 18:24 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday it was important that Britain Kingdom found "stability as soon as possible", as he commented on the resignation of British Prime Minister Liz Truss.
"We want, above all else, stability," Macron told reporters as he arrived at a European Union summit in Brussels.
"On a personal level, I am always sad to see a colleague go," he added.
