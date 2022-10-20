US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. Senate candidate Fetterman releases doctor letter saying he is OK; Trump deposed in writer's defamation suit over rape claim and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. Senate candidate Fetterman releases doctor letter saying he is OK

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman of Pennsylvania released a doctor's letter on Wednesday that said he was recovering well from a stroke and has no work restrictions. Fetterman, the Pennsylvania lieutenant governor who faces Republican celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz in November's election, has gradually returned to the campaign trail in recent months after suffering a stroke in May that he said nearly killed him.

Trump deposed in writer's defamation suit over rape claim

Former U.S. President Donald Trump was deposed on Wednesday in a defamation lawsuit brought in New York by writer E. Jean Carroll after he denied her allegations that he had raped her, lawyers for both sides said in separate statements. The deposition came a week after a federal judge denied Trump's bid to postpone the proceeding, rejecting his contention in legal filings that subjecting the former president to questioning under oath in the lawsuit would impose an "undue burden."

Jailed Harvey Weinstein faces rape trial in Los Angeles

Harvey Weinstein, currently serving a 23-year sentence for sex crimes in New York, is back on trial on criminal charges in Los Angeles, the city where he once held sway as one of the most powerful producers in Hollywood. Weinstein, 70, is facing 11 charges of rape and sexual assault involving five women in the Beverly Hills and Los Angeles area between 2004 and 2013. Opening arguments are expected to start on Monday. Weinstein has pleaded not guilty.

U.S. senator to hold EV battery hearing if GOP takes control

U.S. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham on Wednesday said he will hold a hearing on electric vehicle batteries and sourcing issues if his party takes control after the November midterm elections. Graham, who would be Budget Committee chair under GOP control, said the hearing would look at the impact of the shift to EVs on automakers and the oil industry.

U.S. committee recommends COVID shot for CDC's free vaccine program

An expert committee on Wednesday recommended that COVID-19 shots become part of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) vaccine program for children, which provides many types of free inoculations to millions of kids each year. While all COVID-19 vaccines are currently provided free in the United States by the federal government, the U.S. public health emergency is expected to end in early 2023 and the private market will take over the distribution of COVID vaccines and treatments.

Why a small midterm race in Arizona could have big consequences for U.S. democracy

The fight to become Arizona's next attorney general in November's midterm elections smashed fundraising records this week. One major reason: the normally backwater contest has potentially big implications for U.S. democracy, election experts said. Arizona is a kingmaker state in U.S. presidential elections, and under Arizona law the attorney general must witness the certification of the election result, has the power to challenge certifications in the courts if they violate state law, and must approve the rulebook that governs how elections are run.

Georgia man, 80, arrested at U.S. Capitol with guns in his van

An 80-year-old Georgia man illegally parked on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, saying he wanted to deliver documents to the Supreme Court, was arrested on Wednesday after three guns were found in his van, police said. Tony Payne of Tunnel Hill, Georgia, was taken into custody three weapons-related charges, the U.S. Capitol Police said in a written statement.

Trump's company faces criminal tax trial as his legal woes mount

Donald Trump's family company is set to face a criminal trial on tax fraud charges in New York starting next week that could trigger fines and further complicate the real estate firm's ability to do business as the former U.S. president's legal woes mount. The Manhattan district attorney's office in July 2021 charged the Trump Organization and its then-chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg with defrauding tax authorities by awarding "off the books" benefits to company executives since 2005, allowing certain employees to understate their taxable compensation and enabling the company to evade payroll taxes.

A 1990s relic, floppy disks get second life at California warehouse

It has been two decades since their heyday, but one bulk supplier of the iconic 3.5-inch floppy disk used to store data in 1990s says business is still booming. Tom Persky runs floppydisk.com, a California-based online disk recycling service that takes in new and used disks before sending them onto a reliable customer base - he reckons he sells about 500 disks a day.

California woman accused of collecting benefits in infamous killers' names

A Californian woman has been charged with obtaining more than $145,000 in fraudulent unemployment benefits, some of that money under the names of notorious killers Scott Peterson and Cary Stayner, state prosecutors said on Wednesday. Brandy Iglesias was employed at a private company contracted with San Quentin State Prison, where both men are incarcerated, and may have accessed their personal information through her job, California Attorney General Rob Bonta said.

(With inputs from agencies.)