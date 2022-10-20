U.S. to maintain close relationship with UK, White House says

The United States will have a close relationship with whomever replaces outgoing British Prime Minister Liz Truss after she announced her resignation on Thursday, White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain said.

Klaine, in an interview on MSNBC, added that U.S. President Joe Biden would issue a statement later on Thursday.

