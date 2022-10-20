Left Menu

FACTBOX-How will the contest to replace Liz Truss as UK prime minister work?

Reuters | Updated: 20-10-2022 18:59 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 18:59 IST
Britain's Liz Truss resigned as Conservative Party Leader on Thursday, with the election to replace her as prime minister to be completed next week. 1922 Committee chair Graham Brady said he would set out further details on the process later in the day, below is what we know so far:

- Contest to be concluded by Oct. 28 - Expectation is that Conservative Party members will be involved in the process

- Party rules say two candidates would be put forward to the membership, unless there is only one candidate remaining

