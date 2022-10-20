BJP fumes over video of JP Nadda’s ‘grave’ in poll bound Munugode constituency in T'gana

A video purportedly showing a symbolic grave with an image of BJP national president JP Nadda and a banner which read “Regional Fluoride Mitigation and Research Centre, Choutuppal” is going viral, leaving the saffron party fuming over its contents.

Alleging that it was the handy work of TRS, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy termed it as “despicable politics” of the ruling party of the state.

Choutuppal falls under Munugode Assembly constituency, where a by-poll is scheduled to be held on November 3. “A national party president, an honourable member in Rajya Sabha, a former union minister (Jadda)...The TRS party indulged in dirty politics by digging up a grave for BJP’s national president JP Nadda. I am asking whether it is the culture of the TRS party?” Kishan Reddy said in a press conference on Thursday.

He further said there should be some limit and ''Lakshman Rekha'' for abnormal activities also.

“Is it your (TRS) culture that you pay homage to living person?” Reddy questioned.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Bhongir K Narayana Reddy said an inquiry is on and action will be taken against the perpetrators.

“It has come to our notice and we are inquiring. We will be filing a case under Model Code of Conduct (MCC),” the DCP told PTI.

Reddy warned that if the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s family deems the BJP’s patience as inefficiency, then they would face severe consequences.

“Despicable indeed! This marks a disturbing & disgraceful new low in the political discourse. Clearly shows how dispensations which aspire to challenge the BJP in Telangana are clearly intimidated by our momentum,” Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted placing the video in his twitter account.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)