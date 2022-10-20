BJP fumes over video of JP Nadda’s ‘grave’ in poll bound Munugode constituency in T'gana
A video purportedly showing a symbolic grave with an image of BJP national president JP Nadda and a banner which read Regional Fluoride Mitigation and Research Centre, Choutuppal is going viral, leaving the saffron party fuming over its contents.Alleging that it was the handy work of TRS, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy termed it as despicable politics of the ruling party of the state.Choutuppal falls under Munugode Assembly constituency, where a by-poll is scheduled to be held on November 3.
- Country:
- India
A video purportedly showing a symbolic grave with an image of BJP national president JP Nadda and a banner which read “Regional Fluoride Mitigation and Research Centre, Choutuppal” is going viral, leaving the saffron party fuming over its contents.
Alleging that it was the handy work of TRS, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy termed it as “despicable politics” of the ruling party of the state.
Choutuppal falls under Munugode Assembly constituency, where a by-poll is scheduled to be held on November 3. “A national party president, an honourable member in Rajya Sabha, a former union minister (Jadda)...The TRS party indulged in dirty politics by digging up a grave for BJP’s national president JP Nadda. I am asking whether it is the culture of the TRS party?” Kishan Reddy said in a press conference on Thursday.
He further said there should be some limit and ''Lakshman Rekha'' for abnormal activities also.
“Is it your (TRS) culture that you pay homage to living person?” Reddy questioned.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Bhongir K Narayana Reddy said an inquiry is on and action will be taken against the perpetrators.
“It has come to our notice and we are inquiring. We will be filing a case under Model Code of Conduct (MCC),” the DCP told PTI.
Reddy warned that if the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s family deems the BJP’s patience as inefficiency, then they would face severe consequences.
“Despicable indeed! This marks a disturbing & disgraceful new low in the political discourse. Clearly shows how dispensations which aspire to challenge the BJP in Telangana are clearly intimidated by our momentum,” Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted placing the video in his twitter account.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Housing and Urban Affairs
- G Kishan Reddy
- Regional Fluoride Mitigation
- The TRS party
- Police Bhongir
- TRS party
- Lakshman Rekha'
- Conduct
- Munugode Assembly
- Narayana Reddy
- BJP national
- Hardeep Singh Puri
- K Chandrasekhar Rao
- Rajya Sabha
- Telangana
- Choutuppal
- Research Centre
- Model Code
- Kishan
- JP Nadda
ALSO READ
KCR launches national party, Telangana Rashtra Samiti is now Bharat Rashtra Samiti
Telangana Rashtra Samiti name changed to Bharat Rashtra Samiti: Party.
TRS is now Bharat Rashtra Samithi(BRS), Telangana CM KCR launches national party
Will travel all over the country: Telangana CM
National Games: Telangana's B Sai Praneeth to face Mithun Manjunath in badminton men's singles final