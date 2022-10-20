Left Menu

Mnuchin to take stand at Trump ally Barrack's foreign agent trial

Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is expected to take the stand as a witness for the defense of Tom Barrack, a onetime fundraiser for former U.S. President Donald Trump who is on trial on charges of illegally acting as a foreign agent, the judge overseeing the case said on Thursday. Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn say Barrack, 75, used his influence with the Trump campaign and administration to push the United Arab Emirates' interests without notifying the U.S. attorney general, as required by law.

Reuters | Updated: 20-10-2022 19:47 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 19:47 IST
Mnuchin to take stand at Trump ally Barrack's foreign agent trial

Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is expected to take the stand as a witness for the defense of Tom Barrack, a onetime fundraiser for former U.S. President Donald Trump who is on trial on charges of illegally acting as a foreign agent, the judge overseeing the case said on Thursday.

Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn say Barrack, 75, used his influence with the Trump campaign and administration to push the United Arab Emirates' interests without notifying the U.S. attorney general, as required by law. Barrack has pleaded not guilty. His lawyers have said his interactions with Middle Eastern officials were part of his role running private equity firm Colony Capital, now known as DigitalBridge Group Inc.

Before the jury entered the courtroom on Thursday, U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan said the UAE was a "very important client" for Mnuchin, who started a private equity fund after leaving office in 2021. Cogan said there was therefore "some indication of bias" from Mnuchin's testimony given that the UAE would likely not want a jury to convict Barrack. He said he would nonetheless limit prosecutors' ability to detail the "mind-boggling" amounts of money involved in Mnuchin's dealings with the UAE.

The trial began on Sept. 19, and prosecutors rested their case earlier this week. Mnuchin is not the first former Trump administration official to take the stand in the case. Former U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson testified as a prosecution witness on Oct. 3, stating he was unaware of the role Barrack played in U.S. foreign policy toward the Middle East.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

 Global
2
Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

 China
3
Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impact; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022