Problems of civil servants 'highly complex’ in nature: Ex-RBI Governor

Former RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao on Thursday said the problems being faced by the Civil Servants in the contemporary society are 'highly complex' in nature and there are no quick fix solutions to them.

Addressing All India Services, Central Civil Services, and Military Engineer Services Officers at Dr MCR HRD Institute here he said in public policy, there is no black and white, but only shades of grey, an official release said.

“The problems being faced by the Civil Servants in the contemporary society are highly complex in nature and there are no quick fix solutions for them. Only those officers who are proactive in understanding the root cause of these problems, finding enduring solutions to them, and willing to learn continuously, will succeed in their careers,” it quoted Subbarao as saying.

He said civil servants, at different rungs of administrative hierarchy, are required to provide effective leadership in order to get the work done by people and in order to become successful leaders, he called upon the officials to earn credibility from their team members, rather than demanding it.

“A deliberate attempt on the part of Civil Servants to build strong character and sound personality, to emerge as great leaders, will be a step in the right direction,” he noted.

According to him, every job is challenging, and the Officers should contribute their optimum best, even if they do not like it.

In addition to different stakeholders, Civil Servants should interact with poorer sections of society in order to understand different issues in their true and total frame of reference, he stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)