Uttar Pradesh BJP chief accuses Congress of nepotism

Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary on Thursday accused the Congress of nepotism and dynasty politics, saying the party revolves around just one family, apparently referring to the Gandhis.

Chaudhary also slammed the Samajwadi Party, saying after Mulayam Singh Yadav, it was his son Akhilesh Yadav who became the party’s national president.

He told reporters in Deoria that the new Congress president will also be under the shadow of nepotism. “Although it is their internal matter, the new president will not make any difference,” he said.

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge was elected the party president in the elections, the results of which were announced on Wednesday.

