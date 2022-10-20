Biden: U.S., Britain are strong allies and enduring friends
The United States and Britain are enduring allies and their strong bond will last, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday after British Prime Minister Liz Truss announced her resignation. "The United States and the United Kingdom are strong Allies and enduring friends — and that fact will never change.
- Country:
- United States
The United States and Britain are enduring allies and their strong bond will last, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday after British Prime Minister Liz Truss announced her resignation.
"The United States and the United Kingdom are strong Allies and enduring friends — and that fact will never change. I thank Prime Minister Liz Truss for her partnership on a range of issues including holding Russia accountable for its war against Ukraine. We will continue our close cooperation with the U.K. government as we work together to meet the global challenges our nations face," Biden said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Iran summons British ambassador after 'interventionist comments'
U.S. to give Ukraine more rocket launchers, Biden tells Zelenskiy
UPDATE 3-U.S. to give Ukraine more rocket launchers, Biden tells Zelenskiy
Biden to focus on hurricane victims in Florida, not politics
Iran summons British envoy, alleging UK meddling in unrest