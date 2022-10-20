Left Menu

EU neighbours seek stability from UK after Truss exit

French President Emmanuel Macron and Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin voiced hope on Thursday that the next British leader would bring stability to the country after Liz Truss resigned just six weeks into the job.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 20-10-2022 20:18 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 20:18 IST
EU neighbours seek stability from UK after Truss exit
  • Country:
  • Belgium

French President Emmanuel Macron and Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin voiced hope on Thursday that the next British leader would bring stability to the country after Liz Truss resigned just six weeks into the job. Privately, some EU diplomats have aired a touch of schadenfreude about the political chaos in Britain, which exited the European Union in 2020 with lingering divorce frictions.

However, speaking to reporters just before an EU summit as news of Truss's exit broke, leaders expressed sympathy. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said he had agreed on a range of issues with Truss and noted that her successor would be the fifth British leader he would deal with during his term.

Others expressed hope that the successor would prove a stable partner as Europe faces twin crises of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and record-high energy price. Macron, whom Truss had referred to as not clearly "friend or foe", said it was important Britain found stability as soon as possible.

"We want, above all else, stability," he told reporters as he arrived at the summit in Brussels. "On a personal level, I am always sad to see a colleague go." Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin highlighted Ireland's close economic ties with Britain and expressed hope that Britain would select a new prime minister as soon as possible.

"Stability is important during these times when a major war is under way on the continent in Europe," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

 Global
2
Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

 China
3
Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impact; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022