Bharat Jodo Yatra to take a three-day break from Oct 24 to 26

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the Yatra along with other party leaders and workers, is likely to participate in the function for taking over of Mallikarjun Kharge as Congress president on October 26.The Bharat Jodo Yatra will be taking a break for DiwaliDeepavali on October 24th and 25th, and on October 26th for the presentation of the election certificate to Mallikarjun Kharge-ji.

Bharat Jodo Yatra to take a three-day break from Oct 24 to 26
The Bharat Jodo Yatra will take a three-day break from October 24 on account of Diwali and other festivals and will resume its journey from Telangana on October 27. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the Yatra along with other party leaders and workers, is likely to participate in the function for taking over of Mallikarjun Kharge as Congress president on October 26.

''The Bharat Jodo Yatra will be taking a break for Diwali/Deepavali on October 24th and 25th, and on October 26th for the presentation of the election certificate to Mallikarjun Kharge-ji. The Yatra will resume in Telangana in the early hours of October 27th,'' AICC general secretary communications Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter.

The Yatra that started on September 7 from Kanyakumari has covered such states as Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh so far and will be traversing through Telangana now. The yatra will cover a distance of 3,570 kms up to Kashmir, where it will reach after over five months' time.

