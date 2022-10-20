Left Menu

France says both Macron and Germany's Scholz want lower energy prices

European Union leaders went into their second summit in two weeks on Thursday to find solutions to the energy crunch they all face, but a rift over whether to put a ceiling on gas prices set the stage for a long night of testy talks.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 20-10-2022 20:52 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 20:52 IST
France says both Macron and Germany's Scholz want lower energy prices
  • Country:
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met on the sidelines of the ongoing EU meeting in Brussels and expressed a shared will to lower energy prices and preserve European unity, said the French presidential palace. "They also agreed to encourage French and German ministers to keep on talking with each other so that the next joint Franco-German cabinet meeting will be the most ambitious and substantial possible and that a new date can be set soon," added the Elysee.

On Wednesday, French and German governments postponed a meeting planned for next week until January, after what sources told Reuters were divisions including over energy policy and defence. European Union leaders went into their second summit in two weeks on Thursday to find solutions to the energy crunch they all face, but a rift over whether to put a ceiling on gas prices set the stage for a long night of testy talks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

 Global
2
Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

 China
3
Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impact; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022