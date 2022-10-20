Left Menu

Arizona asks federal prosecutors to probe possible voter intimidation

Arizona state officials have asked the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate a case of possible voter intimidation when a group of people followed a voter in Maricopa County dropping off a ballot at a drop box for the upcoming midterm elections. A spokesperson for the Arizona secretary of state's office, Sophia Solis, on Thursday said her office had also asked the state's attorney general to look into the incident.

Reuters | Updated: 20-10-2022 20:59 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 20:59 IST
Arizona asks federal prosecutors to probe possible voter intimidation

Arizona state officials have asked the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate a case of possible voter intimidation when a group of people followed a voter in Maricopa County dropping off a ballot at a drop box for the upcoming midterm elections.

A spokesperson for the Arizona secretary of state's office, Sophia Solis, on Thursday said her office had also asked the state's attorney general to look into the incident. The Justice Department confirmed it had received the referral, but declined further comment. "The voter was approached and followed by a group of individuals when the voter was trying to drop off their ballot at an early voting drop box on Monday," Solis said.

The attorney general's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment before normal business hours. Since his 2020 election defeat, former U.S. President Donald Trump has continually voiced false claims that his loss was the result of widespread fraud, though reviews by multiple courts, state election officials and members of his own administration rejected his claims.

But the belief has taken root. Some 51% of Americans, and 71% of Republicans, say they believe that voter fraud is a widespread problem, according to Reuters/Ipsos polling. Officials in at least three additional states - North Carolina, Colorado and Nevada - have reported incidents of voter intimidation this election cycle, though it is unclear if any have led to a criminal referral.

In North Carolina alone, officials noted unusually aggressive observers during May's primary elections in 16 counties. Officials in Arizona have previously said they were aware of reports of voters being monitoring when dropping off votes. Reuters reported earlier in October that many incidents of alleged voter intimidation are being carried out by an expanding group of thousands of grassroots poll observers, many of whom have been recruited by prominent Republican Party figures and activists, a trend that has worried elections experts and officials.

In dozens of cases throughout the country, an onslaught of intimidation and threats has pushed elections officials to resign.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

 Global
2
Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

 China
3
Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impact; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022