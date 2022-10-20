Following are the top stories at 9 PM: NATION DEL51 CONG-MISTRY-LD THAROOR 'One face for me, another for media': Mistry slams Tharoor over allegations of 'irregularities' in Cong prez poll New Delhi: Congress central election authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry on Thursday accused Shashi Tharoor's team of having two faces -- one for the party's poll body and another for the media -- as he rejected allegations of irregularities during the just-concluded AICC presidential poll, according to sources. DEL74 SURVEY-INTERNET SHUTDOWN More people support internet shutdown; sizeable favours surveillance: Lokniti-CSDS New Delhi: A study on Thursday claimed that more people were in support of internet shut down to maintain law and order than those opposing it, and a sizable number of people were in favour of surveillance as well.

DEL57 ISRO-CHANDRAYAAN3 Chandrayaan-3 launch in June next year: ISRO chairman New Delhi: ISRO plans to launch Chandrayaan-3, its third mission to the moon, in June next year with a more robust lunar rover onboard which is crucial for future inter-planetary explorations. BOM38 GJ-LDALL GUTERRES Overconsumption has created planetary emergency, says UN chief Modhera/Kevadia (Guj): United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Thursday said overconsumption has resulted in a three-fold planetary emergency of climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution, and called for the need to treat the earth's resources judiciously and respectfully.

BOM31 GJ-LDALL PM Modi gives 'reduce, reuse & recycle' mantra; says climate change goes beyond policy-making Kevadia (Gujarat): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday gave the mantra of 'reduce, reuse and recycle' for sustainable development and reaffirmed India's commitment to tackle the menace of climate change. DEL45 SHAH-2NDLD KEJRIWAL Choose between 'AAP Nirbhar' and Atmanirbhar, says Amit Shah ahead of MCD polls New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the Arvind Kejriwal-led party wanted Delhi to be 'AAP Nirbhar' while the BJP wanted the national capital to be Atmanirbhar, and asked people to choose between the two in the MCD elections. BOM29 MH-IMMUNISATION-MANDAVIYA Routine immunisation suffered due to COVID-19, it has to be put back on track: Mandaviya Pune: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday said routine immunisation was affected due to the coronavirus pandemic and the earlier vaccination programme has to be brought back on track. CAL17 WB-MAMATA-LD SOURAV-ICC ICC poll: Sourav deprived to secure someone else's interests, claims Mamata Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday targeted her guns on the BJP-led Central government for allegedly depriving former Indian cricket skipper Sourav Ganguly by not nominating him for the ICC chairman's post, terming it an act of ''shameless political vendetta''. BOM33 ELECTIONS-GUJARAT-PM-TRIBALS Cong insulted tribal culture, but community will teach lesson to party, says PM Modi in Gujarat Vyara, (Guj): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday accused the Congress of making fun of tribal traditions and culture, and added that people from the community would not forget the ''insult'' and they would ''teach a lesson'' to the party.

DEL72 CONG-BILKIS BANO-KHARGE Is this the respect for women PM was preaching: Kharge over release of Bilkis case convicts New Delhi: Congress president-elect Mallikarjun Kharge Thursday took on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a Union minister defending the release of convicts in the Bilkis Bano case and asked if this was the respect for women he was preaching.

DEL67 DL-LD DU-ADMISSION DU first merit list: Nearly 61,000 candidates have accepted allotted college and course New Delhi: The Delhi University is expecting that all 70,000 seats for its undergraduate programmes will be filled in the first list, with nearly 61,000 candidates on Thursday already accepting their allotted college and course.

DEL46 ED-KOLKATA-GAMING APP Kolkata gaming app: ED freezes fresh Bitcoins, cash New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has frozen Rs 7.12 crore worth of Bitcoins and seized Rs 1.65 crore in cash as part of an ongoing money laundering investigation against the promoter of a Kolkata-based mobile gaming app that is alleged to have duped many people. BUSINESS DEL69 BIZ-CCI-LD GOOGLE CCI slaps Rs 1,337.76 cr penalty on Google for unfair biz practices in Android mobile device ecosystem New Delhi: The Competition Commission on Thursday imposed a penalty of Rs 1,337.76 crore on Google for abusing its dominant position in multiple markets in the Android mobile device ecosystem.

LEGAL LGD17 SC-HATE SPEECH SC seeks Centre, states' response to plea against hate crimes and speeches New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday sought response from the Centre and the states to a plea seeking directions for taking appropriate steps to stop hate speeches against the Muslim community.

LGD14 SC-TEACHER- 2ND LD MLA WB teachers recruitment scam: Arrest of TMC MLA Bhattacharya not illegal, says SC Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya's plea against his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with alleged irregularities in recruitment of primary school teachers in West Bengal, observing the ED's action was not illegal. FOREIGN FGN38 UK-TRUSS-2NDLD RESIGN Liz Truss resigns as British PM after six weeks amid open revolt London: Embattled British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Thursday resigned as the Conservative Party leader saying she can no longer deliver the mandate she was elected on last month, ending her humiliating tenure at 10 Downing Street on her 45th day in the job following an open revolt against her chaotic leadership. By Aditi Khanna PTI RDT RDT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)