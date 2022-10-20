Left Menu

Biden not concerned about UK upheaval hurting the U.S. economy

We will continue our close cooperation with the U.K. government as we work together to meet the global challenges our nations face," Biden wrote. The U.S. president, later asked about the political turmoil of one of the United States' closest allies, told reporters as he departed the White House that he was not concerned the UK leadership issue would impact the American economy.

Reuters | Updated: 20-10-2022 21:11 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 21:11 IST
Biden not concerned about UK upheaval hurting the U.S. economy

U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday said he was not worried about the UK's political upheaval from the resignation of British Prime Minister Liz Truss hitting the U.S. economy.

"The United States and the United Kingdom are strong Allies and enduring friends — and that fact will never change," Biden wrote in a statement after Truss announced her departure next week. "I thank Prime Minister Liz Truss for her partnership on a range of issues including holding Russia accountable for its war against Ukraine. We will continue our close cooperation with the U.K. government as we work together to meet the global challenges our nations face," Biden wrote.

The U.S. president, later asked about the political turmoil of one of the United States' closest allies, told reporters as he departed the White House that he was not concerned the UK leadership issue would impact the American economy. The two countries have been partners on a range of issues, including addressing Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Biden's top aide earlier said he expected the United States to maintain a close relationship with whoever replaces Truss. "That's going to continue," White House chief of staff Ron Klain told MSNBC in an interview.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

 Global
2
Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

 China
3
Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impact; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022