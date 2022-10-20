Left Menu

Former PM Johnson flying back to Britain this weekend, Telegraph reports

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-10-2022 21:19 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 21:19 IST
Former PM Johnson flying back to Britain this weekend, Telegraph reports
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is flying back to the UK this weekend, a journalist at the Daily Telegraph newspaper reported on Thursday.

The Times newspaper had reported that Johnson, who is on holiday abroad, was expected to stand in the race to replace Liz Truss who resigned as Prime Minister earlier on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

 Global
2
Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

 China
3
Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impact; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022