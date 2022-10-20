Narayanasamy greets new AICC president

Senior Congress leader V Narayanasamy on Thursday greeted the newly elected AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge. He told media at his residence here that with the guidance of the former president of the party Sonia Gandhi and also of Rahul Gandhi the new president of the party would function as the leader of the party.

''Kharge has rich experience in the party and has two important challenges before him now-unifying the party and to meet the challenges posed by the Bharatiya Janata party,'' the former Chief Minister of Puducherry said.

Narayanasamy had conveyed his wishes over phone to Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday on his election to the top post in the party.

Reiterating his stand that Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararjan has no powers or authority to hold `open house` to receive the petitions from the public`, Narayanasamy said, ''a Lt Governor could not function independently and arbitrarily when there is an elected government. This was very clearly pointed out by the Madras High Court in a case relating to the powers of Lt Governor versus government.'' PTI COR ROH ROH

