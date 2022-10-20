Contenders in UK leadership race need 100 nominations
Reuters | London | Updated: 20-10-2022 22:13 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 22:13 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Candidates competing to become Britain's next prime minister will need the backing of 100 Conservative Party lawmakers to get on the ballot on Monday, organisers said.
If two candidates emerge, they will go to an online vote of members of the wider Conservative Party, with the winner declared by next Friday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Conservative Party
- Britain
Advertisement