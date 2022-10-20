Left Menu

First UK leadership ballot results due at 1700 GMT Monday

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-10-2022 22:35 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 22:35 IST
The first results in the Conservative Party's contest to replace Liz Truss as leader will be announced at 1700 GMT on Monday, the party said in a statement setting out details of the process.

If a second ballot is needed, the result would be announced at 2000 GMT on Monday.

