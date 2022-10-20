First UK leadership ballot results due at 1700 GMT Monday
The first results in the Conservative Party's contest to replace Liz Truss as leader will be announced at 1700 GMT on Monday, the party said in a statement setting out details of the process.
If a second ballot is needed, the result would be announced at 2000 GMT on Monday.
