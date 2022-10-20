Left Menu

Lalu flags falling rupee, gets slammed by BJP

Price rise, unemployment and poverty never find mention from them, said the RJD chief.The tweet evoked a riposte from state BJP spokesman Nikhil Anand who said after reaching Singapore, Lalu ji is understanding the dollar better.....

PTI | Patna | Updated: 20-10-2022 22:45 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 22:45 IST
Lalu flags falling rupee, gets slammed by BJP
  • Country:
  • India

RJD president Lalu Prasad on Thursday attacked the Narendra Modi government at the Centre for the steady devaluation of the rupee and claimed steps like demonetisation had left the economy in ruins.

Prasad, who is away in Singapore for treatment of kidney problems, offered his take on his official Twitter handle.

''Rupee is at its weakest ever. The value of the dollar has crossed 83 rupees. Those who banned notes overnight, causing the economy to collapse, have shut their mouths on the rupee's free fall. Price rise, unemployment and poverty never find mention from them,'' said the RJD chief.

The tweet evoked a riposte from state BJP spokesman Nikhil Anand who said ''after reaching Singapore, Lalu ji is understanding the dollar better..... All international rating agencies are appreciating PM Modi's management of Indian economy. But this is beyond the comprehension of Bihar's former chief minister who also held the finance portfolio.'' PTI NAC RMS RMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

 Russian Federation
2
Health News Roundup: Chinese capital steps up COVID measures as cases quadruple; WHO: 'Concerned' about Ebola spread as latest eight cases not contacts of others infected and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese capital steps up COVID measures as cases quadru...

 Global
3
New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

 New Zealand
4
Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93; Europe plans first Ariane 6 rocket launch in Q4 of 2023 and more

Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022