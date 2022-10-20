Left Menu

Maha CM Shinde appeals people to have pollution-free Diwali

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-10-2022 22:50 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 22:50 IST
Maha CM Shinde appeals people to have pollution-free Diwali
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday appealed to people to celebrate a ''pollution-free'' Diwali.

He was speaking at an event organised by the state pollution control board at the Mantralaya here where he administered a pledge to students for ensuring a pollution-free Diwali.

''I appeal for having a pollution-free Diwali,'' the CM said as he launched the pledge campaign.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

