Left Menu

Congress releases second list of 17 candidates for Himachal polls

The Congress on Thursday released its second list of 17 candidates for the November 12 assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh.The party has fielded former minister Thakur Singh Bharmouri from Bharmour-SC seat and Harish Janartha from the Shimla assembly constituency, according to the list issued by the party here.Bharmouri had lost the seat last time.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2022 23:19 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 23:19 IST
Congress releases second list of 17 candidates for Himachal polls
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Thursday released its second list of 17 candidates for the November 12 assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh.

The party has fielded former minister Thakur Singh Bharmouri from Bharmour-SC seat and Harish Janartha from the Shimla assembly constituency, according to the list issued by the party here.

Bharmouri had lost the seat last time. The HP youth Congress leader Surjit Bharmouri was seeking the party ticket from Bharmour.

The party, which had earlier released a list of 46 candidates, has so far released names of 63 candidates. The hill state has 68 assembly constituencies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

 Russian Federation
2
Health News Roundup: Chinese capital steps up COVID measures as cases quadruple; WHO: 'Concerned' about Ebola spread as latest eight cases not contacts of others infected and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese capital steps up COVID measures as cases quadru...

 Global
3
New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

 New Zealand
4
Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93; Europe plans first Ariane 6 rocket launch in Q4 of 2023 and more

Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022