Congress releases second list of 17 candidates for Himachal polls

The Congress on Thursday released its second list of 17 candidates for the November 12 assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh.

The party has fielded former minister Thakur Singh Bharmouri from Bharmour-SC seat and Harish Janartha from the Shimla assembly constituency, according to the list issued by the party here.

Bharmouri had lost the seat last time. The HP youth Congress leader Surjit Bharmouri was seeking the party ticket from Bharmour.

The party, which had earlier released a list of 46 candidates, has so far released names of 63 candidates. The hill state has 68 assembly constituencies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)