No denying TMC stir led to Nano project exit: Ex-MLA after Mamata points finger at CPI(M)

A former TMC MLA, who was at the forefront of the anti-land acquisition movement in Singur, on Thursday said there was no point denying that it was the agitation by the TMC that had led to the exit of Tata's Nano car project from Bengal.

The remark by the four-time MLA from Singur came a day after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that it was not the movement led by her but the CPI(M) which drove away Tata Motors.

Bhattacharya switched over to the BJP ahead of the assembly polls last year after he was not given a ticket. Presently, he is inactive in politics.

''I am stating a fact without supporting or rejecting Mamata Banerjee's statement. There is no denying the fact that the agitation drove out the Tatas.

''The Tatas left due to the Singur anti-land acquisition movement,'' the 90-year-old politician said.

He also said that neither his former party nor he, as a public representative, was in favour of any industrial set up through forcible land acquisition.

The CPI(M) has termed Banerjee's statement a ''big lie'', pointing out that her dharna on the national highway outside the factory forced the Tatas to shift the project from West Bengal, which could have created thousands of jobs.

Reacting to Bhattacharya's comment, senior TMC leader and Minister Firhad Hakim said the nonagenarian has forgotten many things.

''He is an old man; maybe he has forgotten many things. So we should not attach much importance to what he is saying now. We wish him a speedy recovery,'' he said.

Singur -- once known for multiple-crop farming -- hogged the limelight after Tata Motors set its sight on the area to build its cheapest car manufacturing unit, Nano, in 2006. The Left Front government had acquired 997.11 acres along National Highway 2 and handed it over to the company.

Leading from the front, then opposition leader and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had called for a 26-day hunger strike, demanding the return of 347 acres that were allegedly forcibly acquired.

The TMC, which had a strong support base in the area with Bhattacharya as the sitting MLA, spearheaded a mass movement against the alleged acquisition.

Despite numerous meetings and consultations between the TMC and the Left Front government, no solution was reached, and Tatas eventually moved out of Singur and built its plant in Gujarat's Sanand.

The acquired farmland for the project, which was taken back from the Tatas following a court order after the state government, was partly returned to its owners in 2016.

