Left Menu

Thackeray family has lost connection with common people: Shelar

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-10-2022 23:49 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 23:49 IST
Thackeray family has lost connection with common people: Shelar
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar on Thursday said the Thackeray family has lost its connection with the common people.

He was responding to a statement by a Shiv Sena leader from the Uddhav Thackeray faction objecting to the BJP organizing Diwali programs in Worli area of Mumbai, the assembly constituency of Aaditya Thackeray.

Speaking to reporters here, Shelar said, ''If BJP is organising an event in Worli, what business they have to object to it.

“The BJP has a connection with Marathi people of Mumbai, thus we are organising more and more events across the city. Thackeray family has lost the connection with the common people.'' PTI ND KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

 Russian Federation
2
Health News Roundup: Chinese capital steps up COVID measures as cases quadruple; WHO: 'Concerned' about Ebola spread as latest eight cases not contacts of others infected and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese capital steps up COVID measures as cases quadru...

 Global
3
New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

 New Zealand
4
Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93; Europe plans first Ariane 6 rocket launch in Q4 of 2023 and more

Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022