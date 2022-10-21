UK senior lawmaker Stride backs Sunak for PM and party leader
Senior Conservative lawmaker Mel Stride said he will back Rishi Sunak to be the next British prime minister and Conservative Party leader, in a tweet late on Thursday.
Liz Truss quit on Thursday, after the shortest, most chaotic tenure of any British prime minister.
