UK senior lawmaker Stride backs Sunak for PM and party leader

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2022 04:23 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 04:23 IST
Senior Conservative lawmaker Mel Stride said he will back Rishi Sunak to be the next British prime minister and Conservative Party leader, in a tweet late on Thursday.

Liz Truss quit on Thursday, after the shortest, most chaotic tenure of any British prime minister.

