Left Menu

Argentina: President takes on 'Big Brother' contestant

We hope to avoid the wasteful and unnecessary legal action with a retraction. The wildly popular reality show suddenly took a political turn days after its premiere on Monday in the Telefe network, a subsidiary of Paramount Global, after Walter Santiago, nicknamed Alfa, said he had repeatedly bribed the president.I know Alberto Fernndez for 35 years, Santiago, 60, said in a conversation with other members of the house where they all live together as part of the competition show.I paid bribes to Fernndez many times.

PTI | Buenosaires | Updated: 21-10-2022 05:37 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 05:37 IST
Argentina: President takes on 'Big Brother' contestant

President Alberto Fernández of Argentina is objecting to allegations by a contestant in the local version of the reality show “Big Brother” that linked the head of state with corruption. The contestant did not provide evidence to support the allegations.

“If the slander against the nation's president persists,” Fernández “has instructed me to initiate civil actions for damages against his honour,” Gregorio Dalbón, the president's lawyer, wrote on Twitter on Thursday morning. “We hope to avoid the wasteful and unnecessary legal action with a retraction.” The wildly popular reality show suddenly took a political turn days after its premiere on Monday in the Telefe network, a subsidiary of Paramount Global, after Walter Santiago, nicknamed “Alfa,” said he had repeatedly bribed the president.

“I know Alberto Fernández for 35 years,” Santiago, 60, said in a conversation with other members of the house where they all live together as part of the competition show.

“I paid bribes to Fernández many times. I know him very well ... there are many politicians who have clung on to power and have made a fortune with politics.” Santiago, a car salesman, never specifies what the bribes were for or how much money was involved.

The president's spokeswoman, Gabriela Cerruti, was the first to complain about Santiago's words on Wednesday evening, writing on Twitter that the president does not remember ever meeting Santiago.

Fernández “has never been involved in corruption” and “has made transparency a central purpose of his participation in public service,” Cerruti wrote.

Cerruti also fired back against members of the opposition who quickly came out to criticise her for spending time talking about a reality television program when the country is mired in economic woes, including an annual inflation rate of 83 per cent.

“I find it striking that people who on social media are always willing to give lessons about what should be done, think that we shouldn't pay attention to what happens in a popular programme,” Cerruti said.

In his introductory video to participate in “Big Brother,” Santiago said that “no one has ever been in charge of me nor told me what I had to do and, in the house, no one will tell me what I have to do.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

 Russian Federation
2
Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93; Europe plans first Ariane 6 rocket launch in Q4 of 2023 and more

Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93...

 Global
3
New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: Chinese capital steps up COVID measures as cases quadruple; WHO: 'Concerned' about Ebola spread as latest eight cases not contacts of others infected and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese capital steps up COVID measures as cases quadru...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022