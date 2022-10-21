Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh: BJP Mandal supporters submit mass resignation over denial of sitting MLA's ticket from Dharamshala

Bhartiya Janta Party Mandal, Dharamshala on Thursday witnessed an En-masse resignation of over 150 party supporters and workers, upset over the party's decision to deny ticket of the BJP sitting MLA Vishal Nehria from Dharamshala constituency ahead of Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections.

ANI | Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 21-10-2022 06:33 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 06:33 IST
Himachal Pradesh: BJP Mandal supporters submit mass resignation over denial of sitting MLA's ticket from Dharamshala
BJP's Dharamshala candidate Rakesh Chaudhary for Himachal Pradesh bypolls(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bhartiya Janta Party Mandal, Dharamshala on Thursday witnessed an En-masse resignation of over 150 party supporters and workers, upset over the party's decision to deny ticket of the BJP sitting MLA Vishal Nehria from Dharamshala constituency ahead of Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections. The BJP Central Election Committee on Wednesday released its first list of 62 candidates for the upcoming Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections.

The party pitted Rakesh Chaudhary from the Dharamshala constituency in the place of sitting BJP MLA Vishal Nehria, following which party supporters protested on Wednesday to change the candidature from the Dharamshala constituency. However, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Rakesh Chaudhary on Thursday filed his nomination to contest from the Dharamshala seat in the upcoming Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls.

Speaking to the mediapersons, Rakesh Chaudhary said he is delighted to be a part of the BJP since it is a "huge organization". He further talked about his schedule to discuss resolving some "internal issues". Notably, Chaudhary has recently joined the BJP after quitting Aam Aadmi Party.

He had contested the by-polls of 2019 as an independent candidate. The party recently released its first list of 62 candidates for the upcoming Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections on Wednesday, which was also approved by the Central Election Committee.

This list of 62 candidates also includes at least five women candidates who will be contesting the Himachal Pradesh assembly bypolls slated to be held on November 12. On the day of the release of the first list, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur also filed his nomination from his traditional seat of Seraj in Mandi district for the assembly polls in the state.

After filing his nomination, Thakur sought the support of the people and said the residents of Seraj will again create history. The Chief Minister had also expressed confidence that BJP will emerge victorious in the next month's assembly polls and asserted that the state has seen development in every sector over the past five years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

 Russian Federation
2
Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93; Europe plans first Ariane 6 rocket launch in Q4 of 2023 and more

Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93...

 Global
3
New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: Chinese capital steps up COVID measures as cases quadruple; WHO: 'Concerned' about Ebola spread as latest eight cases not contacts of others infected and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese capital steps up COVID measures as cases quadru...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022