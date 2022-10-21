Left Menu

U.S. weighs security review for Musk's ventures, including Twitter deal - Bloomberg News Reporter Tweet

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2022 06:35 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 06:35 IST
U.S. weighs security review for Musk's ventures, including Twitter deal - Bloomberg News Reporter Tweet

Biden Administration officials are discussing whether the United States should subject some of Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk's ventures to national security reviews, a Bloomberg News reporter tweeted on Thursday, citing sources.

The ventures include Musk's deal to buy Twitter Inc and the Starlink satellite network, the reporter's tweet added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

 Russian Federation
2
Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93; Europe plans first Ariane 6 rocket launch in Q4 of 2023 and more

Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93...

 Global
3
New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: Chinese capital steps up COVID measures as cases quadruple; WHO: 'Concerned' about Ebola spread as latest eight cases not contacts of others infected and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese capital steps up COVID measures as cases quadru...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022