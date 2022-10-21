Left Menu

Maha Shiv Sena rival faction MPs interchange portfolios

Maharashtra Shiv Sena rival faction MPs interchanged their portfolios on Thursday following a bulletin released by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2022 06:39 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 06:39 IST
Gajanan Kirtikar (left) and Rahul Shewale (Right) (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Shiv Sena rival faction MPs interchanged their portfolios on Thursday following a bulletin released by the Lok Sabha Secretariat. The two MPs, Rahul Shewale from the Eknath Shinde faction and Gajanan Kirtikar from the Uddhav-led faction of Shivsena were interchanged with each other's Parliamentary standing committees.

Rahul Shewale an MP from the Mumbai South-Central constituency has been moved to the Committee of Home affairs from the standing committee of Petroleum and Natural Gas, chaired by Ramesh Bhiduri. On the other side, an MP from the Mumbai North West constituency and loyalist of Uddhav Thackeray, Gajanan Kirtikar, earlier a part of the Committee of Home Affairs is now moved to the Parliamentary standing committee of Petroleum and natural gas after the bulletin was released.

Eknath Shinde took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on June 30 earlier this year. This came after a faction of Shiv Sena under Shinde shifted the alliance to Bharatiya Janata Party BJP from MVA. Since then, Maharashtra has been witnessing a tussle between both the factions of Sena as to who is the real inheritor of the legacy of Bal Thackeray.

Earlier, The two groups were contesting over "bow and arrow" symbol of Shiv Sena which has been frozen by the Election Commission ahead of the East Andheri and has given them new names and new symbols. Notably, during the reorganization of the Standing Committees, another MP from the Eknath Shinde faction Prataprao Jadhav was appointed as the chairperson of the panel for Information Technology and Communications. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

