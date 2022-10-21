Japan PM says want to confirm stronger energy, defence ties with Australia
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Friday he hoped to use his trip to Australia to confirm stronger cooperation over regional security and energy supply when he meets with his counterpart, Anthony Albanese this weekend.
"Australia is the most important country for Japan's energy policy," Kishida told reporters just before boarding his plane to Perth. "I want to hold frank discussions over the importance of securing a stable supply of energy resources."
