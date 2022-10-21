Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Oct 21

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2022 06:53 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 06:53 IST
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Succession battle begins after Liz Truss quits as UK prime minister - Ovo Energy launches eleventh-hour approach for collapsed rival Bulb

- Spain and France ditch contentious gas pipeline for undersea project - Renault and Nissan close in on deal to save longtime alliance

Overview - A succession battle has emerged following Liz Truss' termination as UK Prime Minister, with former chancellor Rishi Sunak, former PM Boris Johnson and Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt said to be in contention for the position.

- Energy supplier Ovo Energy commenced a last-ditch attempt to buy rival company Bulb Energy, which went into administration and was subsequently nationalised. - Spain and France have agreed to build an undersea energy pipeline between the two countries, as the EU continues to battle an energy crisis.

- Renault SA and Nissan Motor Co are nearing a deal in order to save their alliance, which would reduce the French automaker's voting rights over its Japanese counterpart. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

