PM Modi arrives at Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand, to perform 'puja'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the famous Kedarnath temple in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand on Friday.

The prime minister will perform a ''puja'' at the temple, before proceeding towards the Badrinath temple.

During his two-day tour of the state, Modi is scheduled to inspect various ongoing development projects and lay the foundation stones of some new ones.

On his arrival at the Jolly Grant airport in Dehradun, the prime minister was received by Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union minister Ajay Bhatt.

After having ''darshan'' at the temple and performing the ''puja'', the prime minister will lay the foundation stone of the 9.7-km Gaurikund-Kedarnath ropeway project.

During his two-and-a-half-hour-long programme at Kedarnath, Modi is also scheduled visit the Samadhi Sthal of Adi Guru Shankaracharya.

At Badrinath Dham, he will review the progress of the development projects along the riverfront.

In the afternoon, Modi will lay the foundation stones of road and ropeway projects and address a gathering at Mana village. Thereafter, he will review the progress of the beautification project of the Arrival Plaza and the lakes.

Security has been tightened around the two famous hill temples in view of the prime minister's visit. Both the temples have been decorated with quintals of flowers.

