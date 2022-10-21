Left Menu

Australia concerned about delays on UK trade deal, PM says

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Friday said he was concerned about any potential delays to the free trade deal with Britain arising from the political instability happening there. "I'm concerned about any delay that would occur to the Australia-UK free trade agreement," Albanese told reporters. "I had discussed with Prime Minister Truss the fast tracking of that.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 21-10-2022 09:43 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 09:20 IST
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Friday said he was concerned about any potential delays to the free trade deal with Britain arising from the political instability happening there. "I'm concerned about any delay that would occur to the Australia-UK free trade agreement," Albanese told reporters.

"I had discussed with Prime Minister Truss the fast tracking of that. I will of course, speak to whoever it is that will become the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom about doing that." Liz Truss quit on Thursday after the shortest, most chaotic tenure of any British prime minister, forced out after her economic programme shattered the country's reputation for financial stability and left many people poorer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

