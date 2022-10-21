Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra re-enters Karnataka at Raichur

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-10-2022 10:20 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 10:19 IST
Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra re-enters Karnataka at Raichur
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' led by Rahul Gandhi on Friday re-entered Karnataka here, after three days in neighboring Andhra Pradesh.

The 44th day of the yatra, which began at Mantralayam temple circle in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh this morning, will end at Yeragera in Raichur district of Karnataka in the evening.

The yatra that entered the state near Gillesuguru at Raichur border, will march through the rural and urban segments of the district, before entering neighbouring Telangana on October 23 morning.

Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar and several party leaders and legislators from the region were seen marching with Rahul Gandhi. The former AICC president had visited the famous shrine of Guru Raghavendra Swamy at Mantralayam on Thursday night and offered special prayers there.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

 Russian Federation
2
Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93; Europe plans first Ariane 6 rocket launch in Q4 of 2023 and more

Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93...

 Global
3
New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

 New Zealand
4
Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022