PM Modi in Ayodhya on Diwali eve

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh on the eve of Diwali on Sunday to have ''darshan'' and perform a ''puja'' at the Ram temple.

Modi will also inspect the construction site of a grand Ram temple and later, perform a symbolic coronation of Lord Ram, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

At around 6.30 pm, the prime minister will witness the ''aarti'' on the banks of the Saryu river, which will be followed by the launch of the grand ''Deepotsav'' celebrations by him, the statement said.

The sixth edition of Deepotsav is being held this year and it is for the first time that Modi will be participating in the celebrations.

More than 15 lakh ''diyas'' (earthen lamps) will be lit on the occasion. Five animated tableaux and 11 Ramlila tableaux showcasing various dance forms from different states will also be prepared during Deepotsav.

Modi will also witness a 3-D ''holographic projection mapping show'' at Ram Ki Paidi on the banks of the Saryu, along with a grand musical laser show, the PMO said.

