Left Menu

J&K administration asks Mehbooba to vacate official bungalow

So the grounds mentioned by the administration are not correct, Mufti said.Asked if she will challenge the notice in the court of law, the Peoples Democratic Party PDP chief said she will consult her legal team.I do not own a place where I can stay.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 21-10-2022 11:55 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 11:53 IST
J&K administration asks Mehbooba to vacate official bungalow
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti has been served a notice to vacate her official bungalow in the high-security Gupkar area here.

''The notice to evict from Fair View was served to me a few days ago. This has not come as a surprise and is along the expected lines,'' the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister told PTI.

She said although the notice mentions that the bungalow is meant for the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, that is not the case.

''This place was allotted to my father (Mufti Mohammad Sayeed) in December 2005, after he relinquished the chief minister's office. So the grounds mentioned by the administration are not correct,'' Mufti said.

Asked if she will challenge the notice in the court of law, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief said she will consult her legal team.

''I do not own a place where I can stay. So I have to consult my legal team before taking a decision,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

Russian air force patrols ally Belarus' borders

 Russian Federation
2
Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

Suzlon Energy's Rs 1,200-crore rights issue oversubscribed by 1.8 times

 India
3
New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

 New Zealand
4
Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93; Europe plans first Ariane 6 rocket launch in Q4 of 2023 and more

Science News Roundup: Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022