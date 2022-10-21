Italy's right asks president to name Meloni prime minister
Reuters | Rome | Updated: 21-10-2022 14:41 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 14:31 IST
- Country:
- Italy
Giorgia Meloni said on Friday her rightist coalition had asked President Sergio Mattarella to name her as Italian prime minister following its Sept. 25 election victory.
"There was a unanimous proposal of my name as the head of the new government," she told reporters after the bloc held consultations with the president, speaking alongside her allies Silvio Berlusconi and Matteo Salvini.
"We are ready to form a government as quickly as possible," Meloni said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Giorgia Meloni
- Meloni
- Italian
- Silvio Berlusconi
- Matteo Salvini
- Sergio Mattarella
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Science News Roundup: Space station's Italian commander, with lookalike Barbie, tells girls about science in orbit; Nobel prize goes to pioneers of Lego-like "click chemistry" and more
Science News Roundup: Space station's Italian commander, with lookalike Barbie, tells girls about science in orbit; Nobel prize goes to pioneers of Lego-like "click chemistry" and more
Migrants face tougher times in Meloni's Italy
Mumbai: Four Italians held for trespassing into metro rail station to spray graffiti remanded in judicial custody
Mumbai: Four Italian nationals sent to 14-day judicial custody for painting graffiti on metro coaches