Punjab govt decides to restore old pension scheme for its employees
- Country:
- India
The Punjab government on Friday took an in-principle decision to restore the old pension scheme for its employees.
Giving a Diwali gift, the government has decided to implement the old pension scheme, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced after a meeting of the state cabinet here.
''We have taken in-principle decision to this effect in the cabinet meeting. This will benefit lakhs of employees...We are bringing Punjab under the old pension scheme,'' he said.
Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said that employees will be given the option to join the old pension scheme.
Mann, a month ago, had said that his government is considering restoring the scheme for government employees.
Restoration of the old pension scheme, which was discontinued in 2004, has been one of the major demands of state government employees.
In August last year, Cheema, a senior Aam Aadmi Party leader, had promised to restore the old pension system if the party was voted to power in Punjab.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Punjab
- Aam Aadmi Party
- Bhagwant Mann
- Diwali
- Harpal Singh Cheema
- Cheema
ALSO READ
Pakistan-Norwegian man missing in Punjab province for over week: Report
Punjab CM grieves over murders of kidnapped Indian-origin family in US, demands inquiry
Delhi: 58-year-old cop dies by suicide at residence in Punjabi Bagh
Punjab CM Mann, SAD chief Badal condole killing of Sikh family in US
Punjab CM Mann condoles Sikh family's killing in US, seeks MEA's intervention for thorough probe