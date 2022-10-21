Left Menu

Kremlin: We don't expect 'political wisdom' in selection of new British PM

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 21-10-2022 15:25 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 15:15 IST
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
The Kremlin said on Friday it did not expect Britain to exercise "political wisdom" in choosing its next leader, following Liz Truss' announcement that she was stepping down as prime minister.

Asked about the possible return of Boris Johnson to the top post, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia did not want to interfere in other countries' internal affairs, before criticising the "internal party process" by which Conservative lawmakers and party members are set to choose the next prime minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

