Kremlin: We don't expect 'political wisdom' in selection of new British PM
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 21-10-2022 15:25 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 15:15 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The Kremlin said on Friday it did not expect Britain to exercise "political wisdom" in choosing its next leader, following Liz Truss' announcement that she was stepping down as prime minister.
Asked about the possible return of Boris Johnson to the top post, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia did not want to interfere in other countries' internal affairs, before criticising the "internal party process" by which Conservative lawmakers and party members are set to choose the next prime minister.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Conservative
- Liz Truss'
- Britain
- Boris Johnson
- Dmitry Peskov
- Kremlin
- Russia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Britain could face forced power cuts this winter National Grid warns
Britain could face three-hour power cuts this winter, National Grid warns
France's Macron says he's glad to see Britain's Liz Truss at European summit
Britain slaps down Russia's push for secret U.N. vote on Ukraine
Britain and Ireland talk up improved mood in N. Ireland negotiations