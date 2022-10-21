Kremlin: We don't expect 'political wisdom' in selection of new British PM

The Kremlin said on Friday it did not expect Britain to exercise "political wisdom" in choosing its next leader, following Liz Truss' announcement that she was stepping down as prime minister.

Asked about the possible return of Boris Johnson to the top post, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia did not want to interfere in other countries' internal affairs, before criticising the "internal party process" by which Conservative lawmakers and party members are set to choose the next prime minister.

