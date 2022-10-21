Left Menu

Pakistan election commission bars former PM Khan from holding public office

Pakistan's Election Commission disqualified former prime minister Imran Khan on Friday from holding public office after its tribunal found him guilty of unlawfully selling state gifts given by foreign dignitaries and heads of state, a lawyer for Khan said.

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 21-10-2022 15:56 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 15:39 IST
Khan, who has denied the charges, was accused of misusing his position to purchase and sell gifts received during state visits abroad that were worth over 140 million Pakistani rupees ($635,497.05). The tribunal will deliver a detailed ruling later in the day.

Faisal Chaudhry, a lawyer in Khan's team, said the Election Commission tribunal had no jurisdiction in the matter, and said a challenge would be lodged in the high court. "The election commission doesn't have a legal authority to give a ruling in such cases," he told Reuters. "We will challenge it."

After the tribunal's ruling, Khan's party spokesman Fawad Chaudhry called for supporters to come out on the streets to "topple this parliament". The ruling coalition that took over from Khan after his ouster in a confidence vote earlier this year had filed the case before the election commission.

The gifts included expensive wrist watches given by a royal family, according to government officials, who have alleged previously that Khan's aides sold them in Dubai. ($1 = 220.3000 Pakistani rupees)

