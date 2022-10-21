Invest in MP, you won't face any trouble as anti-social elements now scared of bulldozer action: Chouhan tells industry

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday invited industry to invest in his state, saying that they will not have to face any trouble from anti-social elements as the latter are now scared of his government's bulldozer action. Speaking at a session on investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh organised by the MP government and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) here, he also said that his state has the most conducive atmosphere for businesses.

''When I became the CM (for the first time), dacoits used to be there in Chambal and movies used to be made on them in Mumbai. But I snatched the jobs of Mumbaiwalas as the dacoits were either eliminated, surrendered or are languishing in the jails,'' he said.

''I had said that in Madhya Pradesh, there will either be dacoits or Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Both cannot exist at the same time...The issue is resolved,'' he said.

Chouhan added that Naxalism has also been eliminated from the state and the network of Students' Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), a banned organisation, was destroyed.

''There is no goondagardi (hooliganism) now. If anyone indulges in goondagardi or dabangai (bullying), Mama's bulldozer runs directly. So there is no fear that someone will trouble you (businesses),'' he assured.

Chouhan is fondly called 'Mama' by his supporters.

The Chouhan-led government came under criticism over its bulldozer action against alleged rioters or anti-social elements, with opposition leaders questioning the chief minister over the move. Several properties of people accused of hurling stones at Ram Navami processions in Khargone and Sendhwa towns in April this year were demolished by the government following communal violence.

Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, have targeted the Chouhan government over the bulldozer action. In a tweet, Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi had earlier said, ''Using bulldozers rather than process of judiciary to decide the guilt and quantum of punishment is yet another example of a state drunk on power and arrogance, driven by hate, bypassing all democratic and constitutional norms. Shameful precedent.'' Speaking at the session, Chouhan further said he has freed 21,000 acres of land from the clutches of 'dabangs' (anti-social elements), where houses are being constructed for the poor now.

''MP has the most conducive atmosphere for businesses,'' he said, while urging the industry to invest in the state.

''The state has ample cheap land for businesses, and also skilled manpower. It also offers affordable electricity to industry,'' he added. Chouhan said that after becoming CM for the fourth time (in March 2020), the first thing his government did was bringing labour reforms.

''Our policies are investor-friendly. I invite you to MP because I am there. Every Monday, I spare time to meet investors,'' he said.

